Wide Bay workshops to improve farm safety and efficiency

THE state's agricultural industries are working together to help farm businesses reduce risks and increase efficiency and compliance through local workshops.

The Workplace Essentials workshops, funded by the Queensland Government and co-ordinated through the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network (QAWN), will focus on providing farm employers and team leaders with practical information and resources to enhance workplace health and safety and people management skills.

Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) president Stuart Armitage encouraged farm businesses to take advantage of the subsidised training specifically tailored for farm employers and employees.

"There are approximately 1700 workplace injuries within agriculture per year. This is unacceptable and why we want to help farm businesses get up-to-speed on their safety obligations,” he said.

The workshops will be held at the Gayndah Conference and Training Centre on September 26 from 8.45am to 4pm and the School of Arts building in Bundaberg on September 27 from 8.45am to 4pm.