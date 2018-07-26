Wide Bay Woolies stores invite students on Discovery Tours

WITH almost 95 per cent of Australian children struggling to meet their recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, Woolworths stores in the Wide Bay Burnett region have committed to making it easier for students to get acquainted with their greens, and find fruit and vegetables they enjoy.

The launch of the Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tours will see students across the region have the opportunity to discover and try new fruit and vegetables, learn how and where they grow, understand the benefits of eating a good variety of fresh fruit and vegetables and play veg-inspired games through a full sensory experience.

Woolworths' hope is to have up to half a million Aussie kids partake in the Fresh Food Kids Discovery Tours within their stores in the next 12 months.

The tours are designed with the school curriculum in mind, catering to kids from Early Learning Centres all the way up to year six.

Local Woolworths Operations Manager Samantha Williams said the tours were designed to inspire the next generation of Aussie kids make smart and fresh food choices in an environment that they would be familiar with.