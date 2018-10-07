Menu
Wide Bay's victorious Lord Taverner's team.
Cricket

Wide Bay wins first-ever Lord Taverner's game

Matthew McInerney
by
7th Oct 2018 7:15 PM

CRICKET: Soundly beaten in the first three rounds, nobody expected Wide Bay to beat last year's championship-winning Toombul side. Nobody, that is, except Wide Bay.

Isaac Kelsey cracked 42 and Matthew Jackson 36 as Wide Bay scored 246 in its 50 overs.

Four others passed 20 runs in the side's best batting performance of the season so far.

Jackson starred with the ball, taking 4-32 from his 10 overs, while Dylan Heycox took 4-37 from his 10 overs as Wide Bay won by 79 runs.

Wide Bay will play Western Suburbs on Sunday.

