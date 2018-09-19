Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

THE WIDE Bay Burnett has been selected to receive $1 million to fund local employment initiatives as part of the Federal Government's new Regional Employment Trials.

The trials include 10 regions across the country with $18.4 million invested to help fund local organisations to design solutions to employment challenges.

The local organisations involved will receive assistance from new Regional Employment Facilitators and Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett (RDA WBB) committees.

RDA WBB chair Councillor Bill Trevor congratulated the Federal Governent on empowering local organisations to develop unique solutions to local employment barriers or opportunities as part of the two-year trial.

"The Wide Bay Burnett and Townsville are the only two regions in Queensland to be included in these trials which start in under a fortnight,” Cr Trevor said.

The initiative provides local businesses, not-for-profits and government agencies with grants to trial localised approaches to delivering employment-related projects in the region.

"In a region that battles historic unemployment issues, we need to ensure we are working together to allow jobseekers the best opportunity of obtaining sustainable employment,” Cr Trevor said.

"We know that employment is key in strengthening economies and communities so this funding is very welcome.”

A new employment facilitator will be appointed to the region as part of the trial to work alongside stakeholders, job service providers and the RDA WBB committee.