Trudy Kronk and Dylan Walker hand their recycling over to Daniel Smith at CQ recycling and Recovery.
News

Wide Bay third-biggest contributor to Containers for Change program

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
4th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
ONE billion containers have been returned across Queensland as the marks the one year anniversary of the Container for Change program.

More than 85,200,000 of these came from the Wide Bay region, an effort exceeded only by the Gold Coast and Greater Brisbane regions.

This figure represents more than $8.5 million returned to Wide Bay communities, and boasts 56 full-time jobs created in the region.

Daniel Smith is the leading hand at CQ Recycling & Recovery after working at the recycling point for about six months.

He said the Containers for Change program had been a huge success in Bundaberg.

“I haven’t seen rubbish on the ground in a while,” he said.

His typical day consists of counting cans and bottles, removing lids and helping sort through the soft plastics and cardboard boxes.

“We try to accept as much as we can,” he said.

He said while it was just a job, he was happy to do it as he was passionate about the environment and believed the program had been making a difference.

His biggest day saw him individually process over 16,000 units.

Minister for the Environment and Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said it was clear Queenslanders were enthusiastic about recycling and protecting the environment.

“With Queenslanders able to get 10 cents back for recycling their containers, the outstanding results we’ve seen in the first year of the scheme has seen $100 million returned to Queenslanders and community groups,” Ms Enoch said.

She said the popularity of the program far exceeded what was expected by the Palaszczuk Government when it was introduced.

“The volume of returned containers we have seen over the past year has been about a third higher than predicted,” she said.

“On average, we’re currently seeing more than 3.4 million containers a day returned across the state.”

