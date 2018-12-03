Wide Bay teens to take on state's best cricketers

ON DUTY: Hervey Bay's cricketers for the McPherson Shield: Tom Kidd, Luke Wells, Kym Sims and Isaac Kelsey. They will represent Wide Bay in a five-team series which includes Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Darling Downs and South East Queensland.

CRICKET: Four Hervey Bay cricketers will face the best teenagers in the state when they line up for Wide Bay at the McPherson Shield this week.

The quartet - Tom Kidd, Luke Wells, Kym Sims and Isaac Kelsey - took various paths to selection: Kelsey came from the region's first Lord Taverner's side while Kidd has been a mainstay in Wide Bay for the best part of a decade.

Come Friday, that history won't matter when they take on the Sunshine Coast - a team they each independently named as one to watch at the Bundaberg carnival.

"I'm not too sure what to expect yet, probably some good cricket and a few good batsmen to bowl at,” Kelsey, who plays for Cavaliers, said.

"Not bowling enough at the start of the season probably helped, I need to get my loads up now.”

Fellow Cavaliers player Kidd, now 18, has played in the Wide Bay side sine he was 11, and is the most experienced of the four Bay cricketers.

"There's some quality teams like the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Darling Downs who have some great batsmen and bowlers,” Kidd said.

"Our team used to struggle in the start but the last few years we've gone from strength to strength. We've got a good mix of young and old players.”

Kidd said his season hadn't been his best to date but eyed this tournament as a time for him to click into gear.

Kym Sims, who plays for Bay Power in the reserve grade competition, has played Wide Bay for several years and will gladly play any role.

"I'll do whatever they need. I'll bowl a bit of spin, bat, keep,” Sims, a batting all-rounder who counts the slog sweep as his favourite shot, said.

Luke Wells only arrived at the Bay from Newcastle last year, but his time in under-age New South Wales teams should have him set.

"I haven't performed as well as I would like to have been,” Wells said.

"I just need to get myself in and play naturally.”

Wide Bay will play five games at Salter Oval.