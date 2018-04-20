Wide Bay residents' mortgage repayments among worst in QLD

MORTGAGE REPAYMENT: Ratings agency Moody's this month released figures which put Wide Bay sixth on the list of Queensland regions with high delinquency rates.

MORTGAGE REPAYMENT: Ratings agency Moody's this month released figures which put Wide Bay sixth on the list of Queensland regions with high delinquency rates. Bet Noire

WIDE BAY has one of the worst mortgage repayment rates in the state, according to recent data.

Ratings agency Moody's this month released figures which put Wide Bay sixth on the list of Queensland regions with high delinquency rates.

The data revealed 1.96 per cent of borrowers were behind their home loan payments by more than 30 days in November 2017.

This is .27 per cent above the proportion of Queensland residential mortgages more than 30 days behind on their repayments and .51 per cent above the national rate.

Senior analyst Alena Chen yesterday told the NewsMail "The trend (was) if you have a larger loan balance outstanding, relative to your property value, it's usually the case the 30-plus arrears rate (was) higher”.

But, like Australia, Wide bay's delinquency rates have dropped compared to the year before.

In 2016, .24 per cent more of the region's residential mortgages were 30 days in arrears.

HOME LOANS: Aussie Home Loans franchisee George Farmer.

Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg franchisee George Farmer said lower interest rates, an improved market and a decrease in unemployment rates could be behind the drop.

"The market may have gained a bit of momentum in the last six months,” Mr Farmer said.

"If the market is improving, people who are struggling would find it a bit easier to sell their homes.”

He told the NewsMail rental vacancy could be another factor in reduced delinquency, with Wide Bay's rates currently among the lowest in Queensland.

"As rental vacancies tighten, there's an opportunity for investors to get in and get some good quality tenants,” he said.

"The cost of living always seems to be going up and up ... but if delinquencies are going down, that would suggest households' budgets are under a bit less pressure.

"It's a positive for people (because) it means more households are doing better.”

Senior analyst Alena Chen yesterday told the NewsMail

"The trend is if you have a larger loan balance outstanding, relative to your property value, it's usually the case the 30-plus arrears rate is higher”.

Western Australia and Queensland dominated the list of worst-performing regions in 2017. Nine of the 10 regions with the highest 30-plus delinquency rates were in either Western Australia or Queensland.

"Many of these regions are exposed to employment industries directly or indirectly related to mining and resources,” the report stated.

FINANICAL PLANNING: Craig Franklin at Yellow Brick Road office in Quay St, Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN300816YELL7

Yellow Brick Road Bundaberg branch owner Craig Franklin said if people were struggling to make their mortgage repayments on time, they needed to budget, prioritise and "live within (their) means”.

"At the end of the day, people are going to fight for their house because that's where they need to live ... So if you only have X dollars doming in, that needs to be used for the important things,” he said.

Mr Franklin said costs could always be reduced by spending money at low-cost provider supermarkets, staying away from fast foods and sticking to home brands.

"There's all these things you can do before you need to worry about losing your house. One of the first things I tell people when they get a home loan is to start making extra repayments,” he said.

Mr Franklin said this tactic would help take the pressure off down the line, when families are hit with unforeseen financial hardships like job loss.

"If budgets are not helping, go talk to the bank ... there's options like repayment holidays available,” he said.