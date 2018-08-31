Wide Bay region a top real estate performer

THE Wide Bay region's property market is one of Queensland's stand-out performers, a new report from CoreLogic has found.

House prices across the Wide bay rose 2.2 per cent on the previous year to the end of May.

The report found the only region in Queensland to experience an increase in transaction numbers during the year to May 2018 was the Wide Bay region, where sales levels increased by 5.4 per cent, equating to 317 additional sales.

"Houses are selling six days faster than they were in May 2017,” the report says.

CoreLogic analyst Cameron Kusher said regional markets close to Brisbane were travelling well, whereas those associated with the resources market were struggling.

"If we look across the country the regional markets that are generally doing alright are those that are kind of right next door to the capital cities.

"Generally speaking those kind of more remote areas are not seeing the growth that we are seeing in those areas that are still a commutable distance to the capital cities.

Mr Kusher said coastal and tourism markets were continuing to perform reasonably well.

"Generally speaking in terms of the regional areas overall they are the strongest performers the coastal and lifestyle markets,” he said.

For Bundaberg, the report found the average home sold for $292,350.

There were 1497 sales, equating to $487,538,985.

The average rental price was $295, delivering a 5.8% gross rental yield.

The average unit price in Bundaberg was $243,878, with 179 sales at a total of $51,850,100.

The average rental price is $285.