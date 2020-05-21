Recreational rowing back on course

The 2018 Pine Rivers Regatta Double Sculls Gold Medallist and Wide Bay Rowing member Chris Bowman was making preparations to get recreational rowing underway. Picture: Glen Porteous

ROWING: To gracefully glide across the Mary River at 5am with the rising sun for company was a great way to start the day for Wide Bay Rowing Club member Chris Bowman.

The 2018 Pine Rivers Regatta Double Sculls gold medallist has missed rowing over the last couple of months due to isolation restrictions from the coronavirus health crisis.

Now, he can plot his own course with recreational rowing and looked forward to the challenge of getting back onto the water.

"It will be awesome to get back onto the water and do some more rowing again," Chris said.

"We are working on getting our boats ready and then get started.

"On the water it is a calm relaxing atmosphere and the social aspect of rowing with the people I meet is great."

The talented rower turns 15 later this year and has been doing it for several years.

He won a hard contest double sculls gold medal with rowing partner Cameron Waterson and is hungry for more success.

Chris was not going to let a bit of wet weather dampen his spirits in making preparations for the upcoming rowing.

"I will be glad to have a go at rowing again and to see the other rowers," he said.

Wide Bay Rowing Club Safety Officer Simon Done said the club was working with members to stay within the health guidelines required.

"At the moment we can only do singles and doubles sculls and are staying within the health and safety guidelines for the recreational rowing," Done said.

"Participants will have their temperatures taken before training, social distancing and cleaning of boats will be all done at a safe distance."

Members have had to improvise and adapt their rowing schedule to stay prepared for when competition starts up again.

"Some members have been using Ergo rowing trainers to keep up their rowing skill and fitness," Done said.