The Waves' Corey Leggett tries to beat Bargara defender Kyle Townsend during their Triple M Division 1 Cup match. Both teams compete in the Wide Bay Premier League, which could still run this year.
Sport

Wide Bay Premier League is not off the table for play just yet

Shane Jones
shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
4th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
FOOTBALL: Football Queensland Wide Bay has not given up hope of running the Wide Bay Premier League this year.

There have been fears the competition would not be held this season due to the regulations imposed on the competition and the clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hampering a competition return is having teams travel between the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg, given car pooling is not allowed.

Play is scheduled to start next month but no decision has yet been made on the competition restarting or stopping.

FQWB zone administrator Ash Bratton said: “We’re still working on options to make it work. Will let you know soon on the future.”

No further information was provided to the NewsMail yesterday.

If the Wide Bay Premier League is run it is likely the season will still be run in full, with all 18 rounds.

If not, then the three regions, Bundy, Maryborough and Hervey Bay will split into separate competitions for top division.

Bundaberg News Mail

