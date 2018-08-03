Wide Bay Premier League: How each club is set to fare

FOOTBALL: The finals race for the Wide Bay Premier League is close with four rounds to go.

Any side from fourth to seventh can still mathematically qualify with the final result for fourth, the last finals spot, not expected to be decided until the final round.

NewsMail sports journalist Shane Jones looks at the crystal ball and predicts the final few rounds.

1. Bingera (36 points)

Run home - Sunbury (H), Doon Villa (A), Bye, The Waves (H) Predicted finish - 1st (43 points)

Bingera is almost a lock for the minor premiership given the position the club is in. The club can seal it before the bye by gaining four points out of the next two games. If not, a result against The Waves should be enough.

2. Doon Villa (31 points)

Run home - Bye, Bingera (H), The Waves (H), UPE (A). Predicted finish - 2nd (38 points)

Doon Villa face perfect finals tests in the final three rounds with a match against potential minor premier Bingera and finals hopeful The Waves. The club will seal second and have two shots at making the grand final in what has been an impressive year for the club.

3. Brothers Aston Villa (24 points)

Run home - KSS (A), Bye, Bargara (H), United Warriors (A). Predicted finish - 3rd (33 points)

Villa will need to rely on Doon Villa losing all three games to finish inside the top two, which is unlikely. The side should seal third this week.

4. Bargara (20 points)

Run home - UPE (A), KSS Jets (H), Brothers (A), Bye. Predicted finish - 4th (26 points)

Finals destiny is in Bargara's hands with two winnable matches and a chance to take points against Brothers Aston Villa. The ideal scenario would be nine points but six could be enough with The Waves run home. The spot could come down to the final round with Bargara relying on the top two sides to do them a favour against The Waves.

5. The Waves (18 points)

Run home - United Warriors (H), Sunbury (H), Doon Villa (A), Bingera (A) Predicted finish - 5th (24 points)

If The Waves make the finals they deserve to play in it. The side should knock off the Warriors and Sunbury but then face the top two in the last two rounds.

The side needs to gain at least a win or two draws to qualify. Can they do it? Time will tell.

6. United Park Eagles (14 points)

Run home - Bargara (H), United Warriors (A), Sunbury (H), Doon Villa (H). Predicted finish - 6th (20 points)

If you want a smoky for the finals, the United Park Eagles are it. The side needs to beat Bargara this weekend but if they do the Eagles have two winnable matches against the Warriors and Sunbury. They might need 12 points to make it, but you never know what might happen if they beat Bargara today.

7. Sunbury (13 points)

Run home - Bingera (A),The Waves (A), UPE (A), KSS (H) Predicted finish - 7th (16 points)

I hope Sunbury like to travel. The side has a brutal draw and they are unlikely to play finals. They would need to win all matches and rely on others to make it.

Kudos to them if they can but it looks to be a bridge, or a highway, too far.

8. United Warriors (2 points)

Run home - The Waves (A), UPE (H), KSS (A), Brothers (H) Predicted finish - 8th (5 points)

Should avoid the wooden spoon with a win against the Jets but may not get another point for the rest of the season after that.

9. KSS Jets (2 points)

Run home - Brothers (H), Bargara (A), United Warriors (H), Sunbury (A). Predicted finish - 9th (2 points)

The match against the United Warriors will decide whether the side claims the wooden spoon.

The Jets might gain that honour for the third year running.