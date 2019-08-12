Wide Bay Premier League final four locked in

DECIDER: Buccaneers' Chris Martelli and Warriors' Aaron Cullen fight for the ball.

DECIDER: Buccaneers' Chris Martelli and Warriors' Aaron Cullen fight for the ball. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: The top four for the Wide Bay Premier League finals are now locked in with two rounds remaining in the season.

Bingera, Across the Waves, United Park Eagles and the KSS Jets will battle for the premiership.

The major semi-final will be an all-Bundaberg affair with Bingera and Across the Waves, while KSS Jets and United Park Eagles will play in the minor semi-final.

Results over the next two weeks will determine which teams host the semi-finals.

Sunbury, who were still a mathematical chance, had their slim hopes dashed on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to Bingera.

Coach Andrew Howlett understood that their chance had now passed them by.

"It was silly mistakes that cost us last night,” he said.

"Bingera are a quality side and should be considered favourites for this year's title.”

Sunbury, who have been struggling with injuries, had their chances but could not capitalise.

"Anthony Mollee was playing injured and we had no one up front to assist,” Howlett said.

In other matches, the KSS Jets beat Brothers Aston Villa 2-0 to move up to 33 points on the table, level with United Park Warriors.

Their coach, Phil Rimmer, was pleased with the result.

"We played well and are now starting to build momentum at the right time of the season,” he said.

Saturday's result has created history for the Hervey Bay club, with the Jets qualifying for the finals for the first time.

"It is a great result for the club, considering we have held the wooden spoon for the past two years,” Rimmer said.

Two red cards were issued in the bottom-of-the-table clash between Buccaneers and the United Warriors.

United Warriors player Aaron Cullen and Buccaneers coach Peter Guest become embroiled in a confrontation near the Buccaneers' coaching box and were dismissed from the field.

Buccaneers won the match 4-0.

Across the Waves proved too strong for United Park Eagles, winning 1-0.

Doon Villa continued their recent good form, defeating Granville 4-1.

Granville won off the field with their annual charity match against Emergency Services which raised funds for local school chaplains.

Next week, matches featuring the top four have Bingera hosting Granville in Bundaberg while KSS Jets host second-placed Across the Waves.

Sunbury will be hoping to prove a thorn in the side of the United Park Eagles when they battle at Martens Oval.

Buccaneers will also travel to Bundaberg as they attempt to make it two wins in a row against Brothers Aston Villa.

United Warriors will travel to Villa Park in Maryborough to play Doon Villa.

In division two action on Saturday night, the Sunbury football club featuring only two players over 18 years of age when they defeated third place Bingera 1-0.

Sunbury currently sit in 10th position on the ladder.