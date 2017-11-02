Wide Bay poker players bring home massive prize haul

GAME ON: Some Wide Bay players stayed to the end to watch all the action at the poker comp. Julie Rivas won the top $15,000 prize.

WIDE Bay poker players have aced a state-wide comp, bringing home more than half the $50,000 prize pool.

National Poker League Wide Bay licensee Luke Pearson said out of 169 players attending the event at the Wynnum RSL, 60 were from the Wide Bay region.

It was the first $50,000 NPL game.

Hervey Bay woman Julie Rivas won the tournament, with Andrew McGuire coming second, Bundaberg's Miles Walker coming fifth with Childers' Robyn Williams sixth and Michelle Cranbroune 16th.

The next $50,000 tournament will be held in Hervey Bay, making it the biggest event held in the Wide Bay region.

Mr Pearson said he was proud of his local players.

"As the owner and operator for the National Poker League in the area, I am very proud of how all players went in this event - we went down there 60 players strong and showed the big city players we meant business,” he said.

"I think with 60 players left we still had 28 players in.”

Players won their entry through special events and being venue leaders at regular games in the region.

"Across the Wide Bay we run 16 games a week with six games a week in Bundy,” Mr Pearson said.

"The poker community is great in Bundy.

"Players are lovely and really love their sport. You can see it when they play in the big games.”

Mr Pearson said he hoped poker would grow in the region.

"My aim is to bring bigger games to our area and being allowed to host the next $50,000 event is massive for me and the players,” he said.

Regular games can be found on the Facebook page at @npl wide bay or www.npl.com.au.