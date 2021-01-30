Menu
A faced court for speeding through works. Photo: File.
Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A pharmacy owner has faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh above the speed limit.

While roadworks were being completed on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda on June 29, police observed a vehicle travelling at speed through the site, where the limit had been reduced to 40km/h.

Fazel Youshea Tim was stopped by police at the scene about 7.45am.

The court heard Tim was travelling 39km over the speed limit, which had been adjusted because of the roadworks.

He pleaded guilty to one count of speeding when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he lived in Brisbane but had two pharmacies, one at Tiaro and one at Burnett Heads, and regularly drove to the two sites.

He was following other traffic and didn’t see the rapid lowering of the speed limit, the court heard.

The court heard Tim’s speed was an observation by police, who had no speed gun at the time.

Magistrate John Milburn said speed limits were put in place to protect people at roadwork sites.

Tim was fined $622.

