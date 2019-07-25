Wide Bay patients benefit from 50,000 surgeries

PATIENTS in the Wide Bay region have benefited from almost 50,000 elective surgery procedures in the past five financial years.

In the five years from 2014-15 to 2018-19, WBHHS operating theatres treated 49,684 elective surgery patients, including endoscopy procedures - averaging close to 10,000 per year.

The achievement is the result of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service meeting its clinically-recommended waiting times consistently since the 2014-15 financial year, making it a statewide leader in elective surgery.

"It is vital people receive their care in the right place at the right time, which is why WBHHS made it a priority for all elective surgery patients to be seen on time - and where possible, significantly sooner than the state benchmarks,” Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said.

"Firstly, that meant clearing a backlog of long wait patients and, when that was complete, ensuring Wide Bay patients continue to be seen within their waiting times year-after-year.

"That was an enormous task which saw the WBHHS rise from a total of 7803 elective surgery procedures in 2012/13 to around 10,000 patients each and every year.”

WBHHS Acting Chief Executive Robyn Bradley said it was the staff across Wide Bay hospitals who deserved the credit for treating the high volume of elective surgery patients on time each year.

"From our operating theatre teams to our administrative support staff, our employees who look after elective surgery deserve great acclaim for the work they continue to do to ensure patients receive their care on time,” she said.

"To have performed close to 50,000 elective surgeries in five years is a huge achievement.”.