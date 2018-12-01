Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay's state parks and forests are all closed until further notice.
Wide Bay's state parks and forests are all closed until further notice.
News

Wide Bay parks and forests closed due to bushfires

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
1st Dec 2018 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL state parks and forests have been closed across Wide Bay due to the wildfires burning across the region.

Residents are advised to avoid the parks and forests until further notice as the areas have been closed for both camping and day use.

Although some have not been impacted by the fires, all parks and forests have been closed due to high risk of further wildfires developing over the coming days.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issues a general warning for residents across the region to be alert to the possibility of more fires developing due to the extreme hot and windy weather conditions.

These closures will be in place until the extreme conditions reduce.

Wide Bay parks and forests closed:

  • Broadwater Conservation Park
  • Bulburin National Park
  • Castle Tower National Park
  • Deepwater National Park
  • Eurimbula National Park
  • Joseph Banks Conservation Park
  • Kalpowar State Forest
  • Kroombit Tops National Park
  • Mon Repos Conservation Park
  • Mount Colosseum National Park
  • Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park
  • Auburn River National Park
  • Burrum Coast National Park
  • Cania Gorge National Park
  • Coominglah State Forest
  • Cordalba State Forest
  • Good Night Scrub National Park
  • Mount Walsh National Park
  • Mouth of Kolan River Conservation Park
  • Poona National Park
  • Tuan State Forest
  • Vernon State Forest
  • Wongi State Forest
  • Woowoonga National Park

Follow the Queensland park alerts for updates on closures.

closure cq fires deepwater fire parks and forests wide bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New QFES warnings for Winfield, Deepwater and Oyster Creek

    New QFES warnings for Winfield, Deepwater and Oyster Creek

    News THREE new bushfire warnings have been issued since 12.30am with the most recent being for Winfield residents at 7.30am.

    FINED: Bundy farmer drove a tractor into an oncoming vehicle

    premium_icon FINED: Bundy farmer drove a tractor into an oncoming vehicle

    Crime A 67-year-old woman was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital

    Woman sues KFC for $3.8m after fall

    premium_icon Woman sues KFC for $3.8m after fall

    Crime 'Victim' takes on fast-food giant

    Return to roots: Brand's 'new face' is humble Cliff

    premium_icon Return to roots: Brand's 'new face' is humble Cliff

    Business Makers of Bundaberg Ginger Beer have gone back to their roots

    Local Partners