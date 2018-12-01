Wide Bay parks and forests closed due to bushfires
ALL state parks and forests have been closed across Wide Bay due to the wildfires burning across the region.
Residents are advised to avoid the parks and forests until further notice as the areas have been closed for both camping and day use.
Although some have not been impacted by the fires, all parks and forests have been closed due to high risk of further wildfires developing over the coming days.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issues a general warning for residents across the region to be alert to the possibility of more fires developing due to the extreme hot and windy weather conditions.
These closures will be in place until the extreme conditions reduce.
Wide Bay parks and forests closed:
- Broadwater Conservation Park
- Bulburin National Park
- Castle Tower National Park
- Deepwater National Park
- Eurimbula National Park
- Joseph Banks Conservation Park
- Kalpowar State Forest
- Kroombit Tops National Park
- Mon Repos Conservation Park
- Mount Colosseum National Park
- Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park
- Auburn River National Park
- Burrum Coast National Park
- Cania Gorge National Park
- Coominglah State Forest
- Cordalba State Forest
- Good Night Scrub National Park
- Mount Walsh National Park
- Mouth of Kolan River Conservation Park
- Poona National Park
- Tuan State Forest
- Vernon State Forest
- Wongi State Forest
- Woowoonga National Park
Follow the Queensland park alerts for updates on closures.