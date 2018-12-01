Wide Bay parks and forests closed due to bushfires

Wide Bay's state parks and forests are all closed until further notice.

ALL state parks and forests have been closed across Wide Bay due to the wildfires burning across the region.

Residents are advised to avoid the parks and forests until further notice as the areas have been closed for both camping and day use.

Although some have not been impacted by the fires, all parks and forests have been closed due to high risk of further wildfires developing over the coming days.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issues a general warning for residents across the region to be alert to the possibility of more fires developing due to the extreme hot and windy weather conditions.

These closures will be in place until the extreme conditions reduce.

Wide Bay parks and forests closed:

Broadwater Conservation Park

Bulburin National Park

Castle Tower National Park

Deepwater National Park

Eurimbula National Park

Joseph Banks Conservation Park

Kalpowar State Forest

Kroombit Tops National Park

Mon Repos Conservation Park

Mount Colosseum National Park

Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park

Auburn River National Park

Burrum Coast National Park

Cania Gorge National Park

Coominglah State Forest

Cordalba State Forest

Good Night Scrub National Park

Mount Walsh National Park

Mouth of Kolan River Conservation Park

Poona National Park

Tuan State Forest

Vernon State Forest

Wongi State Forest

Woowoonga National Park

Follow the Queensland park alerts for updates on closures.