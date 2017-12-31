Wide Bay lotto ticket wins share in $30M

LAST night's $30 Million Megadraw split 21 ways across the nation - that's a $1.428 million New Year boost each!

While most Aussies today are starting their countdown to midnight tonight, the holders of the 21 winning Saturday Lotto Megadraw entries can start counting their cash after choosing the six winning numbers and winning their share of $30 million!

As 2017 winds down and with the end of the calendar year just hours away, 21 division one lotto winning entries across the country are already celebrating with their division one share of $1,428,571.43 each.

The Lott will reach out to last night's registered division one winners today.

One of the four Queensland winning tickets was sold a mere two hours away from Bundaberg at newsXpress Gympie on 47 Mary Street.

However, as many of the winning entries were unregistered (which means the ticketholder's identity and contact details are unknown), anyone who purchased an entry in last night's $30 Million Megadraw is urged to check it as soon as possible.

"Just imagine the feeling of kick starting 2018 with a division one win and joining the hundreds of players who have already experienced the division one winning feeling in 2017,” the Lott spokesperson Elissa Lewis said.

"If you've registered your $30 million Megadraw entry, stand by your phone this morning because we could be calling you with the dream-come-true phone call.

"And if you discover you're holding one of the division one winning tickets - please keep it in a safe place and phone 131 868 to start the process of claiming your Megadraw prize!

"For holders of the 21 division one winning entries who share the huge $30 million prize pool, it will be a year they will never forget!”

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 414 so far this calendar year.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 3803 on Saturday 30 December 2017 were 6, 30, 9, 35, 27 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 14.

The 21 division one winning entries were purchased from:

FIVE in VICTORIA from:

Coburg Hub Lotto , Shop 2, 403 Sydney Road, Coburg

, Shop 2, 403 Sydney Road, Coburg Wendouree Newsagency , 1215A Howitt Street, Wendouree

, 1215A Howitt Street, Wendouree Rye Authorised Newsagency , 2371 Nepean Highway, Rye

, 2371 Nepean Highway, Rye Berwick Springs Lotto and News , Kiosk 2, Eden Rise Shopping Centre, Berwick

, Kiosk 2, Eden Rise Shopping Centre, Berwick Colac Lotto , 146 Murray Street, Colac

, 146 Murray Street, Colac

FOUR in QUEENSLAND from:

newsXpress Gympie , 47 Mary Street, Gympie

, 47 Mary Street, Gympie Newstyle Chevron Village , Shop 3 & 4, 64 Thomas Drive, Chevron Island

, Shop 3 & 4, 64 Thomas Drive, Chevron Island Nextra Toombul News & Megabooks , Shop 14-17, Toombul Shopping Town, 1015 Sandgate Road, Toombul

, Shop 14-17, Toombul Shopping Town, 1015 Sandgate Road, Toombul Glory Newsagency Labrador , Shop 2, 100 Brisbane Road, Labrador

, Shop 2, 100 Brisbane Road, Labrador

THREE in NEW SOUTH WALES from:

Nextra Castle Towers , Shop 268 / Level 2, Castle Towers, Castle Hill

, Shop 268 / Level 2, Castle Towers, Castle Hill Station Newsagency , 159 Merrylands Road, Merrylands

, 159 Merrylands Road, Merrylands Online



TWO in SOUTH AUSTRALIA from:

Riverton Newsagency , 36 Torrens Road, Riverton

, 36 Torrens Road, Riverton OTR North Terrace , 143 - 145 North Terrace, Adelaide

, 143 - 145 North Terrace, Adelaide

TWO in TASMANIA from:

West Ulverstone Newsagency , 50 Queen Street, Ulverstone

, 50 Queen Street, Ulverstone Claremont Lucky Lotto & TSG Tobacconist , Shop 17, Claremont Plaza, 35 Main Road, Claremont

, Shop 17, Claremont Plaza, 35 Main Road, Claremont

FIVE in WESTERN AUSTRALIA

More chances to win!

With the first day of 2018 only hours away, just imagine how you could kick start your New Year as a new millionaire.

With the chance to win a guaranteed $1 million in tomorrow's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3726, how many New Year resolutions could you tick off your list?

Next Tuesday Oz Lotto draw 1246 is offering $40 Million and Powerball has jackpotted to $35 million for draw 1129 next Thursday. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at any the Lott outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.