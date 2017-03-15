Wide Bay innovators to pitch to global investors

BUNDABERG Community Lifestyle Support's Damien Tracey will be among 127 regional entrepreneurs given the opportunity to show off their wares and pitch to global investors at the Myriad Festival later this month.

Wide Bay and Burnett region entrepreneurs will show off their wares and pitch to global investors at Myriad Festival this month, the sequel to the Palaszczuk Government's successful 2016 Advance Queensland innovation and investment summit.

Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch announced three Wide Bay Burnett innovators will be among a 127-strong delegation from across Queensland to be supported to attend the Myriad Festival at the Brisbane Powerhouse from 29-31 March.

"The Palaszczuk Government is supporting these regional entrepreneurs to attend Myriad because they have some remarkable products and services for industries including tourism, marketing, renewable energy, and health food manufacturing,” Minister Enoch said.

"They have been identified for their high growth potential and for the employment opportunities they offer to Queenslanders. Attending Myriad will allow them to participate in a regional innovation showcase and open the door to unprecedented access to global investors.

"In many cases, these business people have shown that regional innovators can develop ground-breaking products with unique selling points and game-changing business services.”

Ms Enoch said the Advance Queensland initiative is part of the Palaszczuk Government's plan to diversify regional economies and help them transition to a post-mining boom economy.

Ms Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government supported 50 regional entrepreneurs to attend the 2016 Advance Queensland innovation and investment summit.

"Several of last year's delegates walked away with new customers or investors as well as new contacts, leads and collaborators. This year we've almost tripled the number of people we are supporting with 127 entrepreneurs from across Queensland,” she said.

The regional delegates would be supported with event tickets, travel subsidies and a professional display booth at Myriad to showcase their business ideas to local and international world-industry leaders.

Through the $405 million whole-of-government Advance Queensland initiative, the Palaszczuk Government has partnered with Myriad to deliver flagship annual innovation events, over three years.

