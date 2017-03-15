31°
News

Wide Bay innovators to pitch to global investors

15th Mar 2017 7:21 AM
Minister for Science and Innovation Leeanne Enoch.
Minister for Science and Innovation Leeanne Enoch. Allan Reinikka ROK211015aforum1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Community Lifestyle Support's Damien Tracey will be among 127 regional entrepreneurs given the opportunity to show off their wares and pitch to global investors at the Myriad Festival later this month.

Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch announced three Wide Bay Burnett innovators, Leslie Hanson from Smart Sinks, sole trader Eleanor Hannah and Mr Tracey, would be part of the three-day technology and innovation festival at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said the Wide Bay and Burnett region business operators demonstrated great potential for growth and job creation.

"This is another example of how the Palaszczuk Government is taking an active role in supporting businesses to build our state's future, to grow their business and create jobs,” she said.

More information about the 127 regional delegates being supported to attend Myriad is available at http://advance.qld.gov.au/myriadregional.

Wide Bay and Burnett region entrepreneurs will show off their wares and pitch to global investors at Myriad Festival this month, the sequel to the Palaszczuk Government's successful 2016 Advance Queensland innovation and investment summit.

Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch announced three Wide Bay Burnett innovators will be among a 127-strong delegation from across Queensland to be supported to attend the Myriad Festival at the Brisbane Powerhouse from 29-31 March.

"The Palaszczuk Government is supporting these regional entrepreneurs to attend Myriad because they have some remarkable products and services for industries including tourism, marketing, renewable energy, and health food manufacturing,” Minister Enoch said.

"They have been identified for their high growth potential and for the employment opportunities they offer to Queenslanders. Attending Myriad will allow them to participate in a regional innovation showcase and open the door to unprecedented access to global investors.

"In many cases, these business people have shown that regional innovators can develop ground-breaking products with unique selling points and game-changing business services.”

Ms Enoch said the Advance Queensland initiative is part of the Palaszczuk Government's plan to diversify regional economies and help them transition to a post-mining boom economy.

Among the Wide Bay and Burnett region delegates are Bundaberg's Community Lifestyle Support's Damien Tracey, Leslie Hanson from Smart Sinks and sole trader Eleanor Hannah.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Wide Bay and Burnett region business operators demonstrated great potential for growth and job creation. "This is another example of how the Palaszczuk Government is taking an active role in supporting businesses to build our state's future, to grow their business and create jobs,” she said.

Ms Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government supported 50 regional entrepreneurs to attend the 2016 Advance Queensland innovation and investment summit.

"Several of last year's delegates walked away with new customers or investors as well as new contacts, leads and collaborators. This year we've almost tripled the number of people we are supporting with 127 entrepreneurs from across Queensland,” she said.

The regional delegates would be supported with event tickets, travel subsidies and a professional display booth at Myriad to showcase their business ideas to local and international world-industry leaders.

Through the $405 million whole-of-government Advance Queensland initiative, the Palaszczuk Government has partnered with Myriad to deliver flagship annual innovation events, over three years.

More information about the 127 regional delegates being supported to attend Myriad is available at http://advance.qld.gov.au/myriadregional.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  global innovation investors

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Rain, glorious rain: Bundy likely to get wet again soon

Rain, glorious rain: Bundy likely to get wet again soon

THE grass and plants sighed with relief last night as the skies opened up over Bundaberg and let down some rain.

Bargara set for new shops, car parks, apartments

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Bauer Street development.

Motels to be removed

Witness credibility under attack in murder trial

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker.

Court hears murder witness had long dispute with accused

Council donates $15K to Hinkler project

GIFT: Councillors have voted to donate the $15,520 needed to finish the restoration of Bert Hinkler's Arnstrong Siddley; and (inset) the NewsMail's front page on October 8 last year calling for the government to provide Hinkler's number plate for free.

Historic Bert Hinkler vehicle will be restored

Local Partners

POLL: Should we re-paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge yellow?

"IT'S been green for more than 100 years - it's time for a change, something brighter.”

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

Love for water and sun always drew him back

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Looking back at life in lighthouses

SEA CHANGE: Reg Hatch spent seven years as a lighthouse keeper.

Man pens book about adventures

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SOAP BOX: Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

IN CASE you missed it, Justin Bieber has been in Noosa. Love him or hate him, his presence on the Coast certainly caused a stir.

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Married At First Sight wife slams controlling groom

Nadia talks back to controlling husband Anthony on MAFS.

Nadia has left Anthony gobsmacked by deciding to — gasp — talk back.

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

Five other places on the Coast Bieber should visit and why.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

15.6 ACRES IN THE HEART OF PARKLANDS ESTATE

36 Parklands Drive, Branyan 4670

Residential Land Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only ... $199,900

Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only 15.6 acre allotment surrounded by new quality built homes perfect for those with horses or those with...

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Bundy property price surge is best in state

There has been great news for home owners in Bundaberg.

Median house prices rise by 14.1%

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!