Wide Bay impresses Roar coach Robbie Fowler

FOOTBALL: It is not every day that one of the best former footballers on the planet is impressed by what Wide Bay does on a football field.

Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler was full of praise for the Select side after pushing the A-League side in a 4-1 loss on Saturday at Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Wide Bay took the lead before Brisbane scored four goals in the final 35 minutes of the contest in one of their final friendlies before the season starts.

"They made it difficult for us," the former Liverpool legend said.

"Going a goal behind was a little bit of an eye- opener for us.

"We were patient and composed and eventually we got it right in the final third."

Wide Bay goalkeeper Sam Collinson was one of the best players for the game as he held out multiple attempts from the A-League outfit.

But while Fowler praised him he also said the defender for the opposition played well.

"It wasn't just him, there was lots of defenders making last-ditch tackles," he said.

"The keeper was brilliant but we get into the box, we get into certain area, where at times the final ball may have let us down.

"But they defended superbly and made it difficult for us."

Fowler said the side were not taking the game lightly and from the get-go were trying to take it to the opposition.

But he did concede the game did not end up the way he liked.

"There were plenty of things we worked on in training that went well tonight," he said.

"We came here with total respect to the side we were up against.

"In all fairness it did take us a lot longer than what we envisaged scoring a goal but that wasn't from a lack of trying."

Fowler said the Roar will continue to work hard in the next few weeks before the season starts.

The club will also play a couple of friendlies before the season starts in the competition.

Brisbane will now prepare to take on Perth in the first round of the A-League on October 13.