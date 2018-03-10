Menu
Soccer

Wide Bay import Wilks waits another week on the sidelines

Matthew McInerney
by
10th Mar 2018 10:53 AM

HIGHLY touted Wide Bay Buccaneers import Ben Wilks will be forced to watch another week from the sideline.

He was expected to be free to play in Wide Bay's sixth-round game against Logan Lightning at Bundaberg's Martens Oval on Saturday.

The 25-year-old's acquisition was announced in early February, and his International Transfer Clearance was requested on February 5.

Football Federation Australia was expected to grant a provisional clearance "on or about" March 8.

The FFA cannot register a player unless and until the ITC is received; or no response has been received from the national association within 30 days from the date FFA sends the ITC request.

The guidelines state clubs "should allow 35 days from the date the ITC is requested", but the estimated timeframe can vary during peak periods.

Wilks is expected to make a huge impact in the Buccaneers' Football Queensland Premier League campaign.

A former Europa Point FC player with experience at Bromley and in the United States, the Londoner possesses quality ball control, agility, speed off the mark, and a cross that could set up Buccaneers' strike weapons like Brad Mitchell, Sam Meyer and Jackson Dunn.

The Buccaneers' home game will be their first since the FQ Wide Bay board removed foundation coach Tim Lunnon.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
