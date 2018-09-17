Wide Bay Hospital and Health on an international stage

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service success story has been shared across the world, after Chief Executive Adrian Pennington recently presented to health leaders in 28 countries.

Adrian presented an International Hospital Federation webinar on WBHHS's Australian-first Short-Notice Accreditation Assessment Pilot, which it is leading alongside Metro South HHS, as part of a series of webinars aimed at improving quality frameworks. But to tell the story of the accreditation pilot, he first recapped on the huge improvement journey the organisation had been on since 2012.

"There were a lot of things we had to put in place before we could embark on SNAAP, so it was important to look back on our big turnaround in performance and how it laid the foundations,” Adrian said.

"But we're constantly looking forward too. This accreditation pilot has the potential to be a game changer - not just for WBHHS, but for hospitals across Australia and possibly across the world.”

Adrian said he received a great deal of feedback and interest as a result of his presentation, and it was positive to see how receptive health leaders were about

the idea of short-notice accreditation.

"As part of the webinar, I went through the different accreditation systems in major countries across the world, and there are some significant differences,” he said.

"But while standards and systems may vary in differing countries, over a period of five years or so they tend to align. We believe that this is the best system to truly measure safety and quality in health care, because it's everyone's business and not just the responsibility of quality managers.

"And I think others are quickly coming around to our point of view. Our surveys not only show the majority of our staff believe in it, but already accrediting body the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) is offering the new model to other hospitals on a voluntary basis from January next year.

"If short-notice accreditation becomes the new norm across Australia and the world, it'll be a proud moment for WBHHS to know we had the vision to lead it and put in the hard work that set others up to adopt it.”