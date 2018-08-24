Wide Bay, Hinkler MPs tight-lipped on leadership spill

SILENT MPS: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt (inset left) and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien (inset right) have remained tight-lipped about their support for PM Malcolm Turnbull during the spill.

SILENT MPS: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt (inset left) and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien (inset right) have remained tight-lipped about their support for PM Malcolm Turnbull during the spill. MICK TSIKAS

OUR local Coalition MPs have remained tight-lipped about whether they support embattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

It comes as Mr Turnbull stares down the barrel of a second leadership spill from within his party in days.

The Chronicle asked Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien whether they stood by the Prime Minister amid the parliamentary crisis.

Mr Pitt dodged the question, saying the leadership of the Liberal Party "is entirely a matter for them and I expect it to be resolved in the near future".

This is despite Mr Pitt giving his full backing to Mr Turnbull after his 30th consecutive Newspoll loss in April.

"While parliament may have adjourned, I am still in Canberra working to deliver what's needed for our electorate and our nation," Mr Pitt said. "The Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is the leader of the Nationals and we will continue to deliver for regional Australia."

After Mr Turnbull won the 2015 leadership spill against then-prime minister Tony Abbot, Mr Pitt told the Chronicle he would "work with whoever is the leader of the Liberal Party to continue delivering for the people of Hinkler." Mr O'Brien's office was contacted for comment, but did not respond before print deadline.

The Wide Bay MP spoke highly of Mr Turnbull during his recent visit to Maryborough to open the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial last month.

Meanwhile, Keith Pitt's Labor opponent Richard Pascoe says if the Coalition can't resolve leadership issues, it's time to go back to the polls.

"The Coalition needs to stop fighting each other and get back to running the country," he said

"If they can't do that - the only option to end this crisis is to have an election."