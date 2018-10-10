Wide Bay health service takes out international award

WINNERS: The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service clinical and non-clinical teams are excited at winning an International Hospital Federation bronze award.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has been lauded as a global leader after being presented with the bronze award in the most prestigious category of the International Hospital Federation awards.

The service was praised for its impressive five-year turnaround in service delivery and performance as it was announced as the bronze winner in the IHF's annual grand award, at a ceremony in Brisbane as part of the World Hospital Congress yesterday.

More than 120 health organisations from 33 countries across the world submitted entries for the IHF awards.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson congratulated all members of the team for what they contributed to make WBHHS a global stand-out in health care.

"To be recognised with one of the IHF's top honours is a remarkable achievement, and it's the result of hard work and commitment from all of our team, both clinical and non-clinical,” she said.

"Our health service has been on a remarkable journey that saw it inherit a deficit of $45 million in 2012 and a performance record that included maximum waits of up to three years for elective surgery and up to 12 years for outpatient services.

"We're in a vastly different position today, with no long waits for elective surgery, outpatients or endoscopy appointments, and we're in a balanced financial position.

"All of these things add up to a constantly improving service for our patients, which means better health outcomes - and that's the reason we're all here.

"I'd like to congratulate chief executive Adrian Pennington, the executive team that supports him, and our entire workforce for the exceptional collective effort that has led to this international recognition.”

Mr Pennington said the award was something all members of staff should be proud of.

"Health staff often don't take the time to reflect on the contribution they make to the lives of the fellow members of their community,” he said.

"This award is an opportunity for all our dedicated and committed WBHHS team - whether they're a nurse or a cleaner, a doctor or a wardsperson, a physio or an admin officer - to take stock and recognise they have achieved a great deal in a short period of time.

"We don't do our jobs for the accolades, but it's good to be reminded of the difference we can make. I'm hugely proud of what our team has done to improve the lives of the Wide Bay community.”

Mr Pennington said WBHHS had its eye firmly on the future and on continuing to improve and lead.

"WBHHS is presenting a paper to the Congress on our nation-leading Short-Notice Accreditation Assessment Pilot, which is aiming to change the way hospital accreditation is carried out in Australia,” he said.

"The pilot is trialling a model that replaces the current four-year accreditation cycle with a more realistic short-notice model that tests if services are accreditation-ready every day.

"We believe this model is the future of hospital accreditation because it means patients can trust in the safety and quality of services being delivered at any given time, and not just every four years.

"The early signs of the pilot, which we are running with Logan Hospital, are very encouraging, and being able to share it on the world stage is very exciting.”

WBHHS's video presentation as part of its IHF awards nomination can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/2NydZK0