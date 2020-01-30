Wide Bay health service shares advice on coronavirus

VIRAL OUTBREAK: A woman carries a baby wearing a protective mask as they exit the arrival hall at Hong Kong High Speed Rail Station on January 29. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service says it is ready for any potential cases of coronavirus in Bundaberg after the first confirmed in Queensland.

And it has released advice for people to reduce their chances of contracting the virus, which originated in China.

Eight other people who were travelling with the man confirmed to have coronavirus are now in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Health chief officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man, who travelled on Tiger Airways flight TT566 landing on January 27 on the Gold Coast at 8pm, went to his accommodation and became increasingly unwell, calling an ambulance about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"He currently remains in Gold Coast University Hospital," she said.

The WBHHS published advice on social media today saying its health unit had been "working with the State Health Emergency co-ordination Centre to ensure we're ready for potential cases".

Queensland Health said the virus can cause a range of symptoms from mild illness to pneumonia.

TOP TIPS: Health authorities say people should practice good hygiene.

Affected people may experience:

• fever

• flu like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat and headaches

• difficulty breathing

"Current advice is that anyone who has travelled to the Hubei Province of China or who has been in contact with a confirmed novel coronavirus case should isolate themselves for 14 days by staying at home and not accepting visitors," the WBHHS statement said.

"Students, teachers and anyone who attends child care, school or TAFE should also isolate themselves if they've visited China, including Hong Kong, or if they've had contact with any confirmed novel coronavirus case.

"In the meantime, the best thing everyone can do is practice good hygiene and hand washing to protect against infection, especially when coughing or sneezing (remember, cough into your elbow or a tissue, not your hand)."

VIRAL OUTBREAK: The spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation was alerted several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, on December 31.

"The virus did not match any other known virus," WHO said.

Chinese authorities confirmed they had identified a new virus on January 7.

"The new virus is a coronavirus, which is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named 2019-nCoV."

