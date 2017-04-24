Wide Bay getting back to work

BACK TO WORK: Shane Prescott was hired by Nash Upholstery with the help of a Back to Work grant.

FIVE-hundred-and-fifteen Wide Bay jobseekers are now back in employment after the Palaszczuk government's $100 million Back to Work regional jobs program, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.

"Already the $100 million Back to Work program has supported 352 Wide Bay employers to hire 515 local jobseekers,” she said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said local employers had so far received almost $2.5 million in support payments, money they can use to help grow their business.

"The $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost is also a great success, with 213 locals aged 15-24 now in jobs,” he said.

"We've extended the $20,000 Youth Boost to October 31, 2017, and I want to encourage regional employers to take advantage of this great initiative.”

Employment Minister Grace Grace said the Back to Work program had supported 1283 employers to hire 2692 workers in regional Queensland.

"There are a further 1285 applications pending approval,” she said.

For more information or to apply for an employer support payment, visit http://bit.ly/2oCkCP6