Wide Bay finances below average

FINANCIAL ADVICE: A report shows Wide Bay is below the national average in accessing financial services AJ_Watt

A new report from Australian financial adviser site Adviser Ratings has found key differences between the Wide Bay region and Australia's national averages for financial planners, client income and population growth.

The report released to NewsMail covered factors including average number of clients per adviser in the region, market position rankings and average age groups of clients seeking financial advice in the area.

With five financial planners per 10,000 people, Wide Bay has less than half of the national average of 10 planners. The report also found the median age of the population is 46, compared to the rest of Australia's average of 37 years old.

Managing Director of SEQ Advice Bill Beimers said his experience in the industry was a reflection of the report findings.

"The findings of that report are consistent with our experiences, in respect of the trend we see in families seeking financial planning advice within the Wide Bay area,” Mr Beimers said.

Mr Beimers said a lower than average number of financial advisers per 10,000 people is the result of a higher unemployment rate for the region.

"The Wide Bay region does suffer a high unemployment rate, which would by default reduce the number of advisers per capita on average,”

"However, the Wide Bay region also enjoys an above-average retiree demographic, compared to the Brisbane and Gladstone region we see represented by a younger, higher income demographic.”

When asked why he thinks less people in Bundaberg are seeking financial advice, he said people may feel they won't get any benefit out of the services.

"Unfortunately lower income earning families may not feel they would benefit from financial planning advice, or that they cannot afford it, which is a misconception in most cases,” he said.

"Whilst people residing in metropolitan areas have higher disposable incomes, their debt levels are also substantially greater, due to the higher cost of residential homes in those capital city regions,”

The Adviser Ratings report found clients that are seeking financial advice in the region are largely small business owners nearing retirement age. Mr Beimers said higher-income earners are most likely to seek financial advice to "combat their challenges of higher income tax, higher loan interest costs, and a higher cost of living”.

Mr Beimers is confident others are seeing a positive benefit from financial planning services in the region.

"People are more and more realising the benefits of professional advice and the importance of planning for the future, and how a professional financial advice relationship can vastly improve life in many ways,”

"We are seeing growth in referrals in all areas of advice needs, whether it is an increase of people retiring, or long term clients referring their children to us.”