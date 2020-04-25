Wide Bay COVID-19 recovery stats more than double overnight

TEN people in the Wide Bay have officially recovered from COVID-19 today, according to the latest Queensland Health statistics, bringing the region’s total number of recovered patients up to 19.

Of the 24 total cases, five active cases remain in the Wide Bay.

The news comes on the back of an 11 day streak without any new cases in the region.

Across the state, another two cases were confirmed overnight, with Queensland’s total at 1,026.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has welcomed further encouraging signs measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 are working.

The Premier thanked Queenslanders for responding to restrictions and helping to flatten the curve.

“None of this is easy – but it’s worth it. It’s working,” she said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the low number of positive cases was despite record high testing.

“We’re conducting well over 2000 tests a day and still seeing low numbers, that means Queenslanders are doing to right thing and stopping the spread,” he said.

“The Chief Health Officer has expanded testing criteria for anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“We’re determined to find and trace every case in Queensland.”

Queensland’s testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

If you are unwell and you meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately.