Wide Bay covid-19 cases rise to 17

The Wide Bay region now has 17 cases of coronavirus.

QUEENSLAND has 31 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 656.

Queensland Health can confirm a third Queenslander has passed away from COVID-19.

A 75-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions died in Caboolture Hospital.

She contracted the disease from a cruise she had recently returned from.

Total confirmed cases to date:

Cairns and Hinterland 21

Central Queensland 6

Central West 0

Darling Downs 24

Gold Coast 121

Mackay 5

Metro North 180

Metro South 163

North West 0

South West 0

Sunshine Coast 70

Torres and Cape 0

Townsville 16

West Moreton 33

Wide Bay 17

Overseas 0

Total 656