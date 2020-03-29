Wide Bay covid-19 cases rise to 17
QUEENSLAND has 31 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 656.
Queensland Health can confirm a third Queenslander has passed away from COVID-19.
A 75-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions died in Caboolture Hospital.
She contracted the disease from a cruise she had recently returned from.
Total confirmed cases to date:
- Cairns and Hinterland 21
- Central Queensland 6
- Central West 0
- Darling Downs 24
- Gold Coast 121
- Mackay 5
- Metro North 180
- Metro South 163
- North West 0
- South West 0
- Sunshine Coast 70
- Torres and Cape 0
- Townsville 16
- West Moreton 33
- Wide Bay 17
- Overseas 0
Total 656