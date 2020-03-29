Menu
The Wide Bay region now has 17 cases of coronavirus.
Wide Bay covid-19 cases rise to 17

Crystal Jones
29th Mar 2020 4:13 PM
QUEENSLAND has 31 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 656.

Queensland Health can confirm a third Queenslander has passed away from COVID-19.

A 75-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions died in Caboolture Hospital.

She contracted the disease from a cruise she had recently returned from.

Total confirmed cases to date:

  • Cairns and Hinterland 21
  • Central Queensland 6
  • Central West 0
  • Darling Downs 24
  • Gold Coast 121
  • Mackay 5
  • Metro North 180
  • Metro South 163
  • North West 0
  • South West 0
  • Sunshine Coast 70
  • Torres and Cape 0
  • Townsville 16
  • West Moreton 33
  • Wide Bay 17
  • Overseas 0

Total 656

