Wide Bay COVID-19 cases remain at 24

THERE have been no new COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay since Tuesday, with region’s total number of cases sitting at two dozen.

To date there are nine recovered cases and 15 active cases in the region, while the state’s total climbed to 1007.

Queensland Health is still urging residents to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community by practising social distancing and good hygiene. Washing your hands properly and often is the leading health advice.