Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor.
Doctor.
News

Wide Bay COVID-19 cases remain at 24

17th Apr 2020 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been no new COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay since Tuesday, with region’s total number of cases sitting at two dozen.

To date there are nine recovered cases and 15 active cases in the region, while the state’s total climbed to 1007.

Queensland Health is still urging residents to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community by practising social distancing and good hygiene. Washing your hands properly and often is the leading health advice.

covid-19 health wide bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

        premium_icon Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

        News Alliance chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the airline valued the support received from residents over this time.

        Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        Community Unprecedented times won’t be getting in the way of Eidsvold remembering their...

        CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        premium_icon CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        News With nearly 50 years of distance education, CQU has embraced the need for online...

        LJ Hooker warns agencies of 20% property downturn

        premium_icon LJ Hooker warns agencies of 20% property downturn

        Property LJ Hooker has told their agencies to prepare for a downturn, but one North Burnett...