Wide Bay Burnett ready for growth via global megatrends

WIDE BAY Burnett councils have left nothing behind in their bid to bring $2.696 billion of targeted infrastructure investment to the region.

Yesterday the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Bundaberg Regional Council and the Gladstone Ports Corporation called on Federal and State Governments to deliver key infrastructure investments in road, rail, energy, port, water.

The plan is focussed on capitalising on the region's comparative advantages and aligning them with national and global demand.

"The Wide Bay Burnett is well-positioned to capitalise on a number of global megatrends, trends that if leveraged through greater infrastructure investment will release inter-generational economic benefits for the region. This report clearly details how to unlock this potential,” Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils chair Mick Curran said.

"In industries where the region can produce, make or offer services others want, is where the Wide Bay Burnett's best opportunities for economic prosperity will be delivered.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey pointed out that tapping into the economic potential locked away in the region's natural resources, its tourism sector and port infrastructure would unleash the potential critical to securing the best future for Wide Bay Burnett.

The modelling, completed by Deloitte Access Economics, shows that $2.696 billion of targeted infrastructure investment across 12 projects could transform the region's economy and directly address decades of chronic unemployment.

The report was presented at the Wide bay Burnett Regional Economic Development Growth Forum yesterday, after which it was handed up to the State and the Federal Governments.