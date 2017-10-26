Wide Bay builder wins HIA house of the year

THE Housing Industry Association, recognised Hervey Bay builder Gibson Building at the Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay housing awards at at Novotel, Twin Waters on Friday, October 6, 2017.

The awards recognise building and design excellence and are known for raising the bar in contemporary design, construction, innovation and housing technology.

Agnes Water-based Gibson Building , who do regular work in Hervey Bay, took out Wide Bay Home of the Year with a superbly designed and custom built home in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Gibson Building's award-winning project. Contributed.

Gibson Building's Kieren Gibson said they pride themselves on attention to detail, and the quality they demand on all their projects, regardless of location.

"Such attention is only available with a select few buildings," Mr Gibson said.

He said the most challenging, but innovative part to the award winning project was the first floor, which was an in cast suspended concrete slab which incorporated a 300mm thick, 3m cantilever at one end.

"We also elected to use a new and innovative modular formwork system supplied by Formdirect of Bundaberg, which added to the challenge," he said.

"Thus it was technically and systematically challenging but the result was fault less."

The judges described the project as "unique and innovative utilising new methods of design and engineering to deliver a striking three level beach home with in-ground pool and tennis court".

"

Gibson Building's award-winning project. Contributed.

With ocean views, a 3 x 3 m solid pivot door and all the high-end finishes this home is exquisite throughout."

Despite other exceptional homes the judges had no hesitation in voting this project the overall winner.

Other award winners on the night included:

Stroud Homes Wide Bay (display home)

Bungalow Homes (custom built $300K to $500K)

Steve Bagnall Homes ($750K to $1M)

Bundy Homes ($500K to $750K, kitchen project, Best use of Face Brick)

HIA Branch Manager Sunshine Coast Wide Bay Stuart Collins said each year the awards attracted an outstanding array of entries across a number of different housing forms with this year being no exception.

"It is difficult enough selecting finalists, let alone winners, such is the high calibre of the entries received this year," Mr Collins said.

"This healthy level of competition ensures that new standards in design, workmanship and innovation are achieved across all award categories and this has resulted in success at both the State and National level.

"The awards are a strong statement of the commitment and dedication of HIA members in Queensland to delivering exceptional housing outcomes that will stand the test of time.

"The projects on show tonight undoubtedly demonstrate that the industry has once again risen to the challenge."