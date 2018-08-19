Wide Bay Buccaneers to go north next year

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers could be in for a few more long road trips in next year's Football Queensland Premier League.

The Buccaneers fell 7-3 to Rochedale Rovers on Saturday to record their 23rd loss in as many games and must beat Southside Eagles in Bundaberg this Saturday to avoid a dreaded winless season.

But while the fortnightly road trips to Brisbane have been tough on the team in its debut FQPL season, they could be in for a few more thousand kilometres when the 2019 season starts.

North Queensland United's 1-0 loss to Brisbane Strikers, coupled with Redlands United's 2-1 win against Western Pride, means NQ United will be relegated to the FQPL.

This year, the top two FQPL teams progress to the NPL, while the bottom two-ranked NPL teams are relegated to the FQPL. Sunshine Coast Fire, which has won just one of their 24 games, finished last, with NQ United second-last.

While there are rumours on social media that NQ United will not participate next year, the potential for extra travel does not worry Wide Bay president Stuart Taylor.

"We're fully committed to the FQPL," Taylor said.

"If it means we go north, we go north, if we have to go south, we go south. We just want to play."

Taylor said he was already excited for next season.

"We are well and truly in a much better position than we were last year.

"We'll be a stronger club with a group of players who love their football and want to play for Wide Bay."