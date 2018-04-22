Menu
Dylan-James Cairney in action. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Soccer

Wide Bay Buccaneers mauled by Wolves

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Apr 2018 5:12 PM

FOOTBALL: An Aleksa Krkeljas hat trick and Scott Dykman brace, both in the first half, catapulted Wolves FC to a 7-0 win against Wide Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Alejandro Martinez started the Wolves' party in the 13th minute before Dykman scored his first in the 20th minute.

Dykman sealed his double by the 30th minute, before Krkeljas nabbed a hat trick in just 10 minutes to put the home side's advantage to 6-0 by the half time break.

Jared Austin's 79th minute goal was the only action in the second half as the Buccaneers slumped to the ninth loss of its inaugural Football Queensland Premier League season.

It continued a tough trot for the Buccaneers, who have now conceded 58 goals - an average of 6.4 per game.

The Buccaneers face Doon Villa at 7pm tomorrow in their FFA Cup tie, and host Rochedale Rovers on Saturday.

