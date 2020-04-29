Wide Bay Archers coup to host two nationals

BULLSEYE: Wide Bay Archers President Randall Wellings says the archery club will host national championships over September and October. Picture: Alistair Brightman

BULLSEYE: Wide Bay Archers President Randall Wellings says the archery club will host national championships over September and October. Picture: Alistair Brightman

ARCHERY: Wide Bay Archers have been dead on target to scoop hosting two national archery championships at the end of September and early October this year.

Archers president Randall Wellings said the event will be brilliant for the sport and has been well received by competitors.

"There will be three days of International Field Archery Association and two days of Australian Bowhunting Association competition. There will be a lot of work but this is a major coup to host both championships with a good turn out of competitors," Wellings said.

"I'm very happy about this announcement and look forward to planning for the championships."

The Wide Bay range was nominated to host the IFAA in July and ABA planned for New South Wales at Easter but were put on hold due to coronavirus health crisis restrictions.

Now with coronavirus isolation restrictions slowly being lifted, Wellings was confident they will be all cleared for the upcoming national championships.

"We are hoping it will all be done (coronavirus isolation) and back to normal by that time to host the championships," Wellings said.

"If there is still social distancing, we can accommodate for that but if we can get out in the field and shooting again then that's what we have to do."

The 1998 world title winner in field archery said the Wide Bay range is the best in the state and will handle up to 200 potential archers for the national championships.

"We hosted the world titles in 2006 and nationals 2014 and there is indoor archery, field archery with everything going out there and goes to show how good our range is," Wellings said.

"This will be a lot of work but we have a great team and they are up to the task."

Wellings said hosting the national titles will also benefit local tourism.

"When you get competitors coming to these competitions, they stay in accommodation and spend money which will be good for your local tourist operators. For these events they shoot the game and check out tourism in the area," he said.