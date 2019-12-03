Wide Bay aims to turn it around in final days of the carnival

Wide Bay bowler Jack Geldard during a match against Peninsula on Monday.

CRICKET: Wide Bay may not have started the 13-14-year-old boy cricket championships in school sports in style but the team is intent on bouncing back over the final two days.

Bundaberg is hosting the tournament at Salter Oval and Kendalls Flat this week, which is seeing the best young cricketers from around the state compete in 10 regions.

The tournament started on Sunday with Wide Bay losing to Northern by 169 runs as Northern bowler Lachlan Holmes took seven wickets, including a hat-trick as Wide Bay made 97 in chase of 266.

Wide Bay improved on Monday, making 153 against Peninsula but losing by 44 runs to the opposition.

“It’s been a bit of both, there have been two pretty good teams but we haven’t performed how we should,” Wide Bay captain Jack Geldard.

“Hopefully we just keep on getting better and better and snag a win either today or tomorrow.”

The side was in action yesterday but was chasing a large total of more than 270 at Kendalls Flat to record its first win.

“We started off pretty good today but fell away with it,” Geldard said.

“And we just haven’t been able to bat 50 overs, so hopefully we’ll be able to do it today.”

Geldard, who plays for Hervey Bay, admitted he also wasn’t able to put a performance together so he hoped yesterday was the chance to make amends.

“Both days I’ve started batting well, then I threw it away,” he said.

“I’ve taken four wickets and two wickets in the first two days but none today.

“Hopefully I get a big score with the bat.”

Bundaberg is represented in the team with Kori Pope the wicketkeeper.

He said the side needed to bat better.

“The longer we bat, the more runs we make,” Pope said.

“There’s improvement there and if we batted the last bit (on Monday), we’d improve.”

Pope said it was also about working on personal things in the team and getting better mentally for the clashes.

Wide Bay maybe close to the bottom but for Darling Downs and South Coast it has been the opposite.

Both were the only two teams unbeaten after the two days of the competition.

Darling Downs defeated Metropolitan West by 45 runs on day one before beating Northern by 61 runs on the second day.

South Coast defeated Capricornia by 63 runs before beating Sunshine Coast by 108 runs. Three players have also registered centuries in the competition with Sunshine Coast’s Curtis McAllister making 119, Metropolitan Norths’ Charles Moore making 100 and Rex Toohey making 109 with Darling Downs.

The championships will continue tomorrow at both venues before the final day is held Thursday.

There will be more in the NewsMail tomorrow and on Thursday and Friday.