Wide Bay a youth unemployment hotspot; among nation's worst

NO JOBS: A report has revealed Wide Bay has the second highest youth unemployment rate in Queensland and is among the top 20 in the country. Keagan Elder

A NEW report has found the Wide Bay region has the second highest youth unemployment rate in Queensland.

The state's youth unemployment rate was 12.8 per cent, above the national rate of 11.2 per cent, according to the report from national anti-poverty group the Brotherhood of St Laurence.

The Wide Bay region was labelled a hotspot with a youth unemploment level at 19.8 per cent.

Youth unemployment rates for the six worst youth unemployment "hotspots” in Queensland are:

25.7 per cent in the Queensland - Outback region, including Cape York, Weipa, Mount Isa, Longreach.

19.8 per cent in the Wide Bay region, including Bundaberg, Maryborough, Kingaroy, Gympie.

18.8 per cent in the Moreton Bay - North region, including Caboolture, Woodford, Kilcoy.

17.3 per cent in the Townsville region, including Ayr, Charters Towers, Ingham.

16.1 per cent in the Moreton Bay - South region, including Samford, Dayboro, Strathpine.

14.7 per cent in the Sunshine Coast region, including Maroochydore, Maleny, Caloundra, Tewantin.

The report reveals that all six regions are also among the top 20 worst youth unemployment hotspots across the nation (Australian Bureau of Statistics data using the 12-month average to December 2018).

An estimated 55,400 young people aged 15 to 24 were unemployed in Queensland in December 2018.

The Brotherhood's disturbing analysis, Smashing the Avocado Debate, finds that across Australia the youth unemployment rate is stagnating at the levels seen in the early 2000s, despite 28 years of economic growth.

It claims that many regional and outer suburban areas bear the heaviest burden.

The 11.2 per cent national youth unemployment rate is more than twice Australia's overall unemployment rate (5 per cent), at December 2018, and almost three times the unemployment rate of those aged 25 and over.

Across Australia, this translates to a quarter of a million young people who are still unemployed.

The Brotherhood's Executive Director, Conny Lenneberg, challenged policymakers to give Australia's young people a fair go, including advancing solutions for the unprecedented challenges the emerging generation faces in the world of work in the 21st century.

"Young people come out of education and training with high hopes and aspirations for independence. It's devastating that despite 28 years of continuous economic growth, too many young Australians are locked out of the prosperity dividend,” she said.

Ms Lenneberg said the latest "hotspots” revelation smashed stereotypes about young people and called for a more sophisticated public debate about the emerging generation's challenges.

"These figures belie stereotypes about young people. We know from our research and the experience of our services that many young people are doing it tough,” she said.

"Yet young people are too often depicted in simplistic terms of consumers of overpriced smashed-avocado toast with a fascination for selfies, and that's plain wrong.”

The Brotherhood's report says young Australians are moving into adulthood while the nation is also navigating a period of testing social and economic change due to the interconnected challenges posed by globalisation, technology, climate change and demographic change.

"We remain especially concerned at how young people without qualifications and skills or family networks are tracking in this rapidly changing economic and social environment,” Ms Lenneberg said.

"To secure the future labour force and create opportunities for decent work, we need structural solutions that drill down to local job markets and infrastructure challenges.

"We also know from our practical experience that all young jobseekers in Australia need to have access to a specialist youth employment service, a one-stop-shop dedicated to their needs, whereas currently we still have a fragmented response to employment services for young people.”