Wicked way to break record in Bundaberg

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

AFTER one year of planning and three months of rehearsals, one of the biggest musicals to ever hit the stage in Bundaberg has sold out in record time.

More than 2000 tickets for the Playhouse Theatre's production of Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz sold like hot cakes when released on Saturday.

Based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West- an alternative telling of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz - the musical became one of the highest-grossing Broadway hits since it opened in 2003.

It is also the fastest-selling show in Playhouse history.

Actor Nigel Dick, cast as the Wizard, told the NewsMail they knew the elaborate show would be popular but the speed the tickets flew out the door astonished everyone.

Less than three weeks from opening night, he said people would get what expected to see at a bigger show in an intimate setting.

"I've seen the show twice before, on London and Brisbane stages,” he said.

"It's the story before the Wizard of Oz.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play the Wizard but here I am and it's a privileged to play an iconic role.”

WICKED: The cast of the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre as excited tickets to the show sold out in record time. Paul Beutel

Director Rebecca Hutchins said they were at the pointy end of the production, busy finalising costumes, stage and lighting.

"We have an amazing cast and I have so much praise for them all,” she said.

"It's a great feeling knowing and we are overwhelmed by how fast it sold out.”

Ms Hutchins said the play would have the whole shebang with flying monkeys, witches in bubbles and more.

"It has been so lovely to be part of something that has such a buzz and is just so wonderful,” she said.

To go on the waiting list should seats become available, phone the Playhouse on 4153 1904 and leave a message with your name, number of seats, performance preference and contact details.