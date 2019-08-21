Why youth struggle to keep work

HELPING HAND: Employers and youth employees involved in a mentoring program in Bundaberg listed their challenges.

HELPING HAND: Employers and youth employees involved in a mentoring program in Bundaberg listed their challenges. Thinkstock

BUNDABERG employers mentored in a pilot program designed to increase staff retention have said they are mostly frustrated in young people not attending work.

A two year pilot program in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, and Rockhampton called Employment First Aid collected survey data from paid employees aged from 15 to 24 years, and from employers, who received mentoring through the program.

Employment First Aid team leader Matt Tribodo said there were 634 participants in the program who were asked why they needed mentoring as part of the program.

He said the biggest challenge for employers was that young people were not turning up to work.

The other reasons was because of poor workplace performance, lack of respect for employers or colleagues, staff development and customer service support, lack of resilience and accountability, and frustration with poor performance.

Employees were mostly frustrated at lack of training and support from their employer.

Other reasons included poor communication and understanding of what the employer wants, or were concerned about the future of their job.

Poor mental health, personal problems that impacted the ability to keep a job, and a decrease in casual hours were other concerns listed by employees.

Mr Tribodo was unwilling to interpret what these answers might mean for Bundaberg, which has a high youth unemployment rate of 18.1 per cent.

"Different people will take it in different ways but the facts speak for themselves,” he said.

"Our initiative was all about employment retention so we're on the opposite end to the job providers so to speak we're all about keeping these kids employed.”

Clients that signed up to the program received six months of intensive mentoring to help them.

80 per cent of clients said they had increased confidence in their work following the program, 74 per cent said they had an increased ability to retain work, and 66 per cent said they needed less support to keep their employment.

The program was advocated by Bundaberg small business owner Judy Plath, who said she had many past prospective employees not attending their interviews.

The program has been extended three months through IMPACT but is still securing further funding to continue.