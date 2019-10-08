Why you’re likely to succeed by studying at CQU

Luke Sinclair discusses Physiotherapy with James Tidy and Occupational Therapy with Tayah Stevens.

THE GRADUATE Outcomes Survey recently announced CQUniversity as third place for students securing work and an above average salary, following graduation.

CQUniversity’s success rates are the highest for the state of Queensland, with 94.9% of graduates successfully obtaining full-time employment post graduation.

While institutions like Queensland University of Technology sits at 92.4% and The University of Queensland at 92.3%.

But the impressive results do not stop there, with the regional university sitting at third place for graduates with the highest earnings, with students averaging $78,900 per annum.

CQUniversity were ranked just below Charles Darwin University and the University of New South Wales for this category.

The news comes after the Good Universities Guide announced CQUniversity as one of Australia’s top universities for various categories, including the top spot for social equity.

CQUniversity’s associate vice-chancellor for the Wide Bay and Burnett region Luke Sinclair said the university was proud of the achievement and was always striving to exceed student expectations and overall satisfaction.

“It is something CQUniversity is proud of and something which gives current and future students confidence … confidence in the fact they will be supported on their learning journey throughout their life and confidence in the fact that education changes lives and that further study is not out of reach,” Mr Sinclair said.

“There are some strategic discussions, investigations and projects taking place which will position CQUniversity to further provide world-class education and training for the region.”

Mr Sinclair said the results demonstrated the bright future ahead for the Bundy campus.

“Bundaberg is a potential giant in the Queensland and Australian landscape,” he said.

“There is a momentum shift in terms of greater awareness and transparency of what people and organisations are doing in the region which is providing amazing opportunities for partnerships that will provide a sustainable and bright future.”

Mr Sinclair said health, education, manufacturing and agriculture were some of the university’s leading industries and courses.

To view the full list of results, visit https://bit.ly/2OpQlUo.