Why your water tastes like it's from a swamp

CARLA KELLAWAY, INNS PARK: I have not noticed any change but my kids have sad it tastes bad recently.

CARLA KELLAWAY, INNS PARK: I have not noticed any change but my kids have sad it tastes bad recently. Paul Donaldson BUN061117VOX5

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

COASTAL residents have turned off the taps and moved towards bottled water, claiming their supply has become "swamp water”.

Burnett Heads resident Karen Wheeler said she'd only noticed the change in the last week, and the water still looked clear but the smell was off putting.

"It stinks like swamp water. It's clear but the taste and smell has changed,” she said.

Ms Wheeler's washing smelt of the "foul water”, she said, but it was showering that took its toll on her.

Innes Park's Carla Kellaway said she hadn't noticed any change but her children had mentioned how bad it tasted bad.

Bundaberg Regional Council water and wastewater spokesman Jason Bartels said the water was safe to drink.

"The treated water supply distributed to the coastal communities of Burnett Heads, Bargara, Innes Park, Coral Cove, Elliott Heads and Riverview is obtained from the Sunwater Irrigation Channel system sourced from the Burnett River,” Cr Bartels said.

"Every year favourable seasonal weather conditions support algal bloom activity that affects the taste of the treated water.

"While it is perfectly safe to drink, residents may notice a slight earthy or musty taint in the water.

Jay Fielding

"We never know how long the algal bloom activity will last each year as it is dependent on weather conditions.

"Council monitors the water supply to make sure the drinking water meets the requirements of the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.”

Cr Bartels said while there was nothing council could do about the taste of the water right now, design work was already underway to upgrade the plant, which will address the effects of the seasonal algal bloom.

A million dollars was allocated in this year's budget to investigate the upgrades to water treatment plants.

"Should these designs meet Council's requirements, the several million dollars required for the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant upgrade will be structured across two budgets in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

"In the meantime, residents could try chilling of the tap water to improve the taste.”

Residents can report concerns about council's water supply by phoning the water team on 1300 883 699.