Why you'll want to go for a swim this weekend

Elliott Heads Beach, January 2017
Elliott Heads Beach, January 2017 Mike Knott BUN110117BEACH9

THIS weekend is shaping up to be an absolutely stunning one to hit the beach with only light winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures producing almost the perfect mix of ingredients for beach-goers!

This morning will deliver E/SE winds at around 5-10 knots before they swing more from the E/NE and increase to 10-15 knots through this afternoon, while tomorrow will bring us E/NE winds at only 5-10 knots.

Sunday will again see E/SE winds early that will shift from the E/NE later in the day but still at only around 5-10 knots in strength, although the very late afternoon could bring a very slight increase in these wind speeds. All-in-all it looks good for beach-goers this weekend!

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions will be almost ideal this weekend, particularly through the early mornings while the winds are light and the tides high (very high actually!).

The ocean surface will get slightly choppy through the afternoons as the afternoon sea breezes kick-in but this should not be enough to worry the swimmers.

All beaches will have great swimming conditions through the mornings, but if perhaps Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads could be slightly better if those northerly winds develop earlier in the day.

Just a word of warning for swimmers over the coming days though to be very careful during the run-out stage of the tide - mostly from mid-morning to around midday or just after - as the large high tide heights will mean that there will be lots of water movement about the beaches and the creek and river mouths.

If you are swimming, hit the beaches early and please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Saturday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water plus Roving; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park.

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

Surf conditions have again been pretty ordinary this week with little to no rideable waves to be found across the regional beaches, with the weekend forecast not looking any better either.

It does appear that we will see mostly flat seas over the coming days, with just the chance of a tiny wave through the early mornings - possibly more likely on Sunday than tomorrow.

However, as per normal, keep an eye on conditions over the coming days as there could be a surprise to be found if conditions change. Good luck!

EVENTS

Good luck to local surf lifesavers from the Elliott Heads and Bundaberg Surf Life Saving clubs that are competing today and over the weekend at the 2017 North Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships being held in Mackay.

