Why you won’t want to miss this weekend’s epic beach event

The Wind Slasher Beach Festival at Elliott Heads is back for its third year with an action-packed weekend on the cards.

Organiser Peter Higgins said on top of the usual events and the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour, the weekend would also see the state freestyle titles for kiteboarding.

Admission to the event is free, with market stalls, a licensed bar, food outlets, live music and more to make it a meaningful farewell to the summer season.

"There's a lot of people enlisted to come to the event," Mr Higgins said.

"Bring the family, bring a blanket, watch the volleyball, watch the kiting, have a swim... what more could you want?

"Saturday should be a cracker."

Mr Higgins said about 5000 people turned up to the festival the last two times and while the pandemic had put a stopper on international participants this time, it was still expected to be a massive, fun-filled event.

For kitesurfing, Elliott Heads Beach is known as the equivalent of what Bells Beach is to traditional surfing.

"It's definitely a growing sport," Mr Higgins said.

Mr Higgins hopes if travel restrictions are lifted in time for next year's event, the region could see a number of international kitesurfers hitting the beach to participate, but if borders remain closed, it's a bridge he will cross at the time.

For now, he's hoping the community makes the most of a free, fun, summer event by supporting market stalls and local eateries such as Driftwood Cafe so the festival can keep going strong.

Driftwood Cafe, Apex Bundaberg, Triple M, Undertow Surfboards, Rum City Lock and Security, FNQ Security and MP Stephen Bennett have all added their support to the weekend of fun.

Mr Bennett encouraged the whole community to get out to the event this weekend.

"It truly is an incredible spectacle with kites flying in every direction and athletes leaping through the air amid a festival with plenty of food and live music," Mr Bennett said.

"We're extremely lucky to have one of the best places in state for the sport and if you haven't already, I really encourage you to save the date..."

Festivities will kick off around 9am at Elliott Heads Beach each day this coming weekend, timing of windsurfing action will be dependent on the weather, with things wrapping up around 3pm Saturday and Sunday.