Why you think youth unemployment is a problem in Bundy

THE LNP claims 700 youth jobs were lost in Wide Bay last year, bringing the youth unemployment rate to 23.9%, up 4.6%.
- Jennifer O'Donnell It's so stupid, I'm 19 and haven't had a job since 2015 because it's so hard because you need certificates to work in that field. For example you need a Cert II or above in retail to get a job in retail otherwise no one is interested in.
- Sophie Raines I've got a Cert III in customer engagement. I have experience in business, waitressing, landscaping and more. I've moved from Cairns to Bundaberg last year, so it is hard to find a job as I don't know anyone in Bundaberg. My last job was end of last year and can't seem to get another one in Bundaberg. I'm through Strategix and Neato and both are making me do courses because there are no jobs. I've handed out resumes and been on my phone applying for jobs and I haven't got a single call back. I had a call back from a job last week saying I didn't get a job because I am too 'short' so that makes it even harder because you are being discriminated as well.
- Ben Davey There's plenty of jobs here, gotta be willing to do anything until something better pops up. People in this town are too happy with collecting Centrelink and staying home all day.
- Sue Krebs A family member (early 20s) got a diploma last year and when they applied for the work which they were qualified in, they were told they needed five years' experience. Question is how do you get experience unless you get a job?
- Joan Lynch Not just Bundaberg. Anywhere in the country. Jobs for young people are being either sent overseas or given to newcomers to this country. The government seems paralysed when it comes to helping the elderly and young people.
- Codie Samuels There needs to be plans in place to help these kids get qualifications, to train them, but there also needs to be the willingness of the kids to want to work. Unfortunately that is dropping a lot.
- Robby Birt Unemployment is good for the business of politics. The wealthy and the powerful love it. They can deflect blame from themselves for our economic woes and heap it on the unemployed and the poor instead and use it to win votes. Why do you think there is never 0% unemployment? Coz it's handy for the powers that be to have a scapegoat. The fact is that they could resolve the issue of high unemployment over night if they wanted to? They don't want to. Plain and simple. Capitalism as it exists is one big sham. But nobody wants to admit that.
- Shayler Ann Mcrae There are heaps of jobs out there you just have to get up and look and don't depend on others to do it ... problem is half of Bundaberg just don't want to work or even bother. Yes backpackers get our local jobs which ticks me off because it's should be locals but what's the point if people aren't getting out there and looking for work. I have been unemployed for a while now but just recently got work last week. if you haven't got a car, get up and walk to find work and if you have handed your resume in to one place go back the next week and ask them or keep handing one in they will see that your keen enough to work and might give you ago, it's not that hard seriously. Keep looking out on job sites on Facebook. And if you don't have internet go to the local library or something.
- Cristy Osborne If young people can't get jobs we older people don't stand a chance. Such depressing times.
- Christine Rose With the price of electricity going up, car insurance, rates and rent, people just don't have the money to spend anymore. They hardly have money for groceries.
- Raymond Guivarra Drove past a paddock the other day, 30 cars, paddock full of back packers. Shouldn't the local farms be employing locals? After all they want us locals to buy their produce.