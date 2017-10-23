Why you shouldn't frog-gret our little green friends

ARE you ready for a ribbeting experience?

Understanding frogs and their place within our environment will be the focus of a Frog Identification Workshop on November 4, organised by Bundaberg Regional Council.

David Flack, council's leading hand at Alexandra Park Zoo and area co-ordinator for the Queensland Frog Society, will host the event, which will include the identification workshop and a frog spotting expedition at Barolin Nature Reserve.

"Frogs are greatly misunderstood,” Mr Flack said.

"Some people quite literally panic if they come within hopping distance of a frog.

"Our workshop, in addition to helping interested people identify frog species, will hopefully allay much of that dread and instead show the true environmental value of these beautiful creatures and identify those frogs residing in our local habitats.”

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the workshop, a partnership between the Queensland Frog Society, Bundaberg Regional Council and Burnett Mary Regional Group, was a great initiative.

He said the workshop would be held at Coronation Hall and would involve a frog identification presentation at 3.30pm followed by a barbecue and a trip to Barolin Nature Reserve about 6.30pm.

Cr Trevor said attendees should bring a torch/headlamp; good walking shoes or gumboots; all-weather clothing; insect repellent and camera.

"This initiative also introduces many locals to our natural areas,” he said.

"It is a really great family outing and comes at a cost of just $15 per family or $5 per adult with the barbecue dinner included. The cost has been generously subsidised by BMRG.

"In addition to attending the workshop, an opportunity exists to purchase frog related merchandise from the small selection available for sale. Funds raised go towards supporting frog education, research and conservation through the Queensland Frog Society.”

Bookings are required by Thursday, November 2 and can be made by contacting David Flack on 0407 732 132 or at david.flack@cqumail.com.”