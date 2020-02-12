Why you should switch yoyo dieting for mindful eating

IN HONOUR of Smart Eating Week two dietitian sisters are encouraging people to get on board with mindful eating instead of yoyo dieting.

Indigenous Wellbeing Centre dietitian Jessica Bauer said while yoyo dieting could mess with your body, mindful eating helped create a healthy relationship with food.

“Years of yoyo dieting and disordered eating can leave you out of touch with internal cues, such as your body’s hunger and fullness signals,” Jessica said.

She said bad habits led to people eating without thinking and suffering as a result.

“Mindful eating is a simple skill to learn which can lead people to enjoy a satisfying, healthy and enjoyable relationship with food.

“It is a skill that can help people break free from ‘food rules’ and begin to enjoy relaxed eating practices.”

IWC dietitian Chloe Bauer said research showed mindful eating helped people control binge eating and overeating, leading to better outcomes than dieting.

“Despite what the diet industry wants you to think, it’s not your fault for regaining weight. Instead it’s a mixture of physical and psychological reasons that occur in the diet cycle,” Chloe said.

“The dieting cycle is a trap that many people get caught in after repeated attempts at ‘dieting’ or restricting food intake to lose weight.”

Chloe said dieting could also have a negative impact on mental wellbeing.

“The negative emotions that come from restricting a type of food, or food entirely, often push people into a state of deprivation where they eat or overeat to feel better.

“By failing to eat regularly one can slow their metabolism, reducing their energy levels and ability to lose weight.”

As part of Smart Eating Week, which began yesterday, IWC is offering advice to help build a healthier community and the offer to win a free gym pass if you stop by before Friday.

“We are providing a static display in buildings one and two of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex which will have useful tips that everyone can use in their everyday eating patterns,” Jessica said.

Each third Friday of the month the Bauer sisters also deliver a free healthy eating on a budget session at the IWC complex.

The next free healthy eating on a budget session will focus on mindful eating. It will be held on February 21 at 9am in the IWC (level one, building one).