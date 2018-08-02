Why you should sign up to be an organ donor this week

The Bundaberg community is being encouraged to get behind the lifesaving work of organ and tissue donation during DonateLife Week (July 29 to August 5).

Bundaberg local Geoff Kirkman knows firsthand the difference that organ and tissue donation makes after he required a heart transplant in 2016 due to contracting an illness which was gradually robbing him of all his energy.

The altruism of a complete stranger did more than save Geoff's life. It gifted him a second chance at experiencing all of the love, joy and adventure that life has to offer.

"Thousands of Queenslanders just like Geoff are living their lives to the fullest because of the generosity of organ donors and their families," Bundaberg Hospital Donation Specialist Nurse Martin Brennan said.

"We'd like to bring this same joy to many other Queenslanders still waiting for their organ transplant and a second chance at a healthy life."

Around 20,000 Bundaberg residents are registered on the Australian Organ Donor Register.

"We'd like to give that number a really decent nudge this DonateLife Week," Mr Brennan said.

"We already know that residents in the region overwhelmingly support organ and tissue donation, but most just haven't gotten around to registering their decision.

"Although three out of four say they are willing to become a donor, less than one in four have registered."

DonateLife Week is a great time for all Australians to get the facts about organ and tissue donation, join the Donor Register and share their donation decision with family and friends.

Registering to be an organ and tissue donor is now quick and easy at donatelife.gov.au - a minute of your time could one day save many lives.

"Remember to have the chat with your loved ones so they know your decision, and to find out if they are willing to one day be an organ and tissue donor," Mr Brennan said.

"Registering is important because it leaves your family in no doubt of your choice and nearly all families proceed with donation if their loved one is registered."

DonateLife will be having a stand at the Finish, Cane2Coral run on 5th August. Community members are encouraged to come and have a chat or get more information.

Quick facts:

There are currently around 1400 Australian's waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Many people aren't aware that organ registration status was taken off the Queensland drivers licence in 2006.

It takes just 60 seconds and your medicare card to join the register at donatelife.gov.au

Organ donation is medically possible in less than 2% of all deaths. (heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas & intestine)

Never think you are too old or too ill to become a donor. People in their 80s have donated organs in Queensland.

Australia has one of the highest transplantation success rates in the world. Since 1965, more than 46,000 Australians have received lifesaving or life enhancing organ and tissue transplants.

90 per cent of families agree to donation when the donor has registered their decision to donate on the AODR

73 per cent of families agree to donation when they have prior knowledge of the deceased's decision

44 per cent of families agree to donation when the donor has not registered and their donor decision is not known.

Around 6m Australians are registered on the Australian Organ Donor Register, incl. one million Queenslanders.

Most of the world's religions including Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Jehovah's Witness, and Sikhism support organ/tissue donation and transplantation as an act of generosity and benevolence.

For more information call the Australian Organ Donor Register on 1800 777 203.