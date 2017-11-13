Menu
Why you should keep a food diary

PORTION CONTROL: Make sure you're documenting what you eat.
PORTION CONTROL: Make sure you're documenting what you eat.
by By Dale Cooke, Diabetes Qld Dietitian

DOES your dietitian want you to keep a food diary?

Do you try, but it's just sooo tedious?

Keeping a food diary has actually been proven to help some people limit food intake, particularly of discretionary foods such as cakes, biscuits, snacks, lollies, chocolates, alcohol, soft drinks, takeaways and everything else you know should be a "sometimes" choice.

It may also help to reduce portion sizes, which is useful if you're trying to manage your weight.

It's also really useful for your health professional to see what effect different meals and snacks are having on your blood glucose level when you monitor before the meal or snack and two hours after starting the meal or snack.

So how do you keep track if you don't like writing it all down?

Take a photo!

Email your food diary photos to your health professional before your appointment so they can review them prior to your appointment.

There's lots of different ways to manage your food and drink serve sizes; choose the ones which work best for you.

Here are a few tips and tricks for managing serve sizes:

Try using a smaller plate, bowl and glass at home.

Try using one of the many portion perfection plates.

If drinking alcohol use a glass marked with a standard drink.

Serve your food then put away any leftovers so you can't pick while you tidy up later.

There's no harm in having discretionary foods occasionally but don't buy food which you know you just can't resist - especially if you are an "eat the whole pack" kind of person,

Don't buy discretionary foods for the pantry "just in case of visitors" or "for the grandchildren". Guess who usually eats them? Hint: it's not the grandkids or the visitors.

Choose the smallest size available when you buy snacks or takeaways.

When you are at a buffet or party, serve your food and move away from the buffet or party food table. Remember, if you have the attitude of "I have to get my money's worth and go back many times" it would be better not to eat at buffet-style restaurants.

Choose entree size meals when eating out if you have a choice. Make sure you include a salad or vegies instead of chips.

