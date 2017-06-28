Why you should buy tomatoes despite their price tag

AUSTRALIA is in the midst of a tomato shortage and Bundaberg is not immune.

At Snapfresh farm down at Elliott, off Goodwood Rd, south of Bundaberg, Sara and Rhys Abdy and Sara's parents Sue and Eddy Zaina are four weeks behind schedule this season.

"With the drought, which was declared just before Cyclone Debbie came through ... we lost around 20% of our crop,” Mrs Abdy said of their tomatoes and snow peas, which they grow for supermarkets around Australia.

How you can help our farmers through a tough season: Sara and Rhys Abdy of Snapfresh help supply tomatoes and snow peas to supermarkets across Australia.

The Snapfresh family consider themselves lucky compared to farmers up in Bowen, most of whom lost the majority of their crops.

That is what has caused this year's shortage and pushed up prices to as much as $10 per kilo wholesale.

"I haven't seen prices like this in my lifetime,” Mrs Abdy, 29, said.

"(Previously) $30-40 for a 10kg box was high.”

Freshly picked tomatoes at the Snapfresh farm at Elliott, south of Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

But as farmers like the Abdys work overtime to get back on schedule and make up for crops lost, the higher prices are keeping them going - and they need support from consumers more than ever.

"Now we're dealing with crops that are weather affected and people are used to seeing perfect fruit like glasshouse varieties.

"But our field-grown fruit is a lot of what you see on the shelf. We also believe field-grown fruit has a longer shelf life.”

Mrs Abdy wants people to understand small blemishes can be cut off without affecting the taste.

Rhys and Sara Abdy say being part of a family business has helped them all get through a tough year so far. Eliza Goetze

Supermarkets have very strict criteria, even for second-grade fruit, she said.

"Even cracking around the eye of the tomato, which happens a lot after wet weather, can throw it into second (grade).”

Fruit and veg seller Darren Pratt of RBS Produce said he thinks people are now realising "buying something with a mark on it doesn't affect the flavour”, and second-grade fruit is "much better value”.

Both he and Sara Abdy say buying local tomatoes helped support the Bundaberg community.

"If you're buying local you're supporting local farmers,” Mr Pratt said.

"If you're supporting local farmers, there will be more local farmers around to sell at a good price.”

Large farms like Snapfresh often offer better prices for small local fruit and vegetable sellers, which often means they are cheaper than the big supermarkets.

Rhys Abdy with tomatoes ready for picking amongst a crop planted shortly after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima said the shortage was also driven by reduced quality in Victoria and Gatton as well as the restriction of movement on tomatoes out of WA due to tomato potato psyllid.

"Tomatoes are also a high demand commodity with service supply chains therefore they will continue to purchase these products to ensure they make it onto menus around the country which can add to the price,” Mrs Grima said.

"Buying local is definitely a preferable option due to the reduced mileage the fruit has incurred and increased freshness the consumer can enjoy.

"We certainly encourage consumers enjoy local produce but also support the supply chains who stock lots of local brands.

"Cook with what's readily available and in-season to ensure your family budget can still incorporate lots of good fruit and vegetables.”