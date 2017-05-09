Why you really should think about volunteering

FIONA Morgan has just one message for anyone thinking about becoming a volunteer: "Just do it”.

It is National Volunteer Week and Mrs Morgan said deciding to give her time for two days a week was one of the best things she could have done.

"I've been a stay-at-home mum for 23 years so it's been a long time since I've done anything,” she said.

But with her husband working at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and their two children both at university, Mrs Morgan decided to get out and help the community.

"I thought 'I've got a lot of spare time', I'd like to do something but I just don't know what,” she said.

It was then she heard there was a volunteer position at BUSHkids Bundaberg, an organisation offering various services to children up to the age of 13.

"I do a variety of things,” Mrs Morgan said.

"I just try to do things that let the girls who work there do their jobs.

"It helps to give them more time to see clients.”

Councillor Judy Peters, who is on the committee of the Friends of BUSHkids and volunteers with a number of causes, said giving your time was highly rewarding.

"Friends of BUSHkids is a community group that actually supports BUSHkids' operations,” she said.

"There are eight Friends of BUSHkids organisations across the state.”

Sometimes, volunteers for the group might organise fundraisers or help raise awareness of the group and how it can help locals.

Cr Peters said volunteering came with a sense of fulfilment and there were many rewards to be had.

"There are a lot of things you can do as a volunteer,” she said.

"We'd love to have you come on board.

"Volunteering actually enriches your life as well as the person you're supporting.”

To volunteer with BUSHkids, call 4152 3799 or head to bushkids.org.au.

National Volunteer Week runs until May 14.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, visit widebayvolunteers.org.au or call Wide Bay Volunteers on 4151 6644.