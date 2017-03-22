Why you need to lock up your Commodore

IF YOU'RE leaving your Holden Commodore unlocked, you may want to think again.

According to insurance figures released by the motoring body, Queenslanders who own a Holden Commodore are most at risk of having their vehicle stolen.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Holden Commodore models made up eight of the top 10 most stolen makes of car in the last three years in Queensland.

"The 2003 and 2007 models topped the list with 19 of each stolen, with Commodores produced every year from 2001-2010 appearing in the top 20,” Ms Smith said.

"Toyotas fill out the top 10 with 1998 Landcruisers and 2006 Hiluxs also a popular target for thieves.

"Interestingly, neutral colours appear to be the preference of thieves with white and silver cars topping the list of claims.”

Ms Smith said regardless of whether you live in these areas, these statistics should serve as a warning about the importance of vehicle security. To reduce the chance of theft, she said "park somewhere secure, in a well-lit area where possible.”